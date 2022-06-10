Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation: White House
The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:16 AM IST
Reuters |
US President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said on Thursday.
