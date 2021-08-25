Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden commits to Aug 31 deadline, but seeks backup plans
world news

Biden commits to Aug 31 deadline, but seeks backup plans

The US will start withdrawing the 6,000 troops deployed to Kabul to secure the airport and facilitate the evacuation later this week and will continue the flights till close to the deadline.
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Amit Chanda
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A US Marine escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

President Joe Biden has said the US is “currently on pace” to finish the Afghan evacuation process by August 31 but he has also asked officials for “contingency plans to adjust the timetable” should that become necessary, leaving the door open thus for a rethink, and an extension.

The American president made clear at the same time that the US’s ability to meet the August 31 deadline “depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate” allowing access to the airport to those wanted to be evacuated.

The Taliban have been blocking Afghans from reaching the airport.

“We are currently on pace to finish by August the 31st,” Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House on Tuesday. “But the completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allowing access to the airport for those who are being evacuated, and no disruption to our operations.”

He added: “I’ve asked the Pentagon and the state department for contingency plans and adjust the timetable, should that become necessary.”

Biden’s key worry about staying longer was the risk of a terrorist attack. “The longer we stay, starting with the acutely growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, which is an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan,” he said.

The US will start withdrawing the 6,000 troops deployed to Kabul to secure the airport and facilitate the evacuation later this week and will continue the flights till close to the August 31 deadline. The last few days will be focused on removing the remaining troops and equipment and American citizens.

Biden’s remarks came after the meeting of leaders of G7 countries, the United Nations, the European Commission, the European Council and Nato.

The Europeans had sought more time to complete their evacuation process but were unable to convince the US president, for now.

The meeting was called by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who holds the annually rotating chair of the group. He was joined by Biden Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Italy’s Mario Draghi, Japan’s Suga Yoshihide, European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen, European Council’s Charles Michel, UN’s António Guterres and Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg.

In a joint statement, the G7 countries said, “The Taliban will be held accountable for their actions on preventing terrorism, on human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities and on pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it now takes to uphold its international obligations and commitments to ensure a stable Afghanistan.”

