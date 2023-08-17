Home / World News / Biden defends Inflation Reduction Act, dares critics to name a failure in anniversary speech

Biden defends Inflation Reduction Act, dares critics to name a failure in anniversary speech

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 17, 2023 07:44 PM IST

President Biden defends achievements and challenges critics during one-year anniversary speech for Inflation Reduction Act, emphasizing America's resilience.

President Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act with a passionate speech in the East Room of the White House. He challenged critics to name a single objective that the United States has ever failed to achieve. Biden showcased his administration's achievements and defended the nation's strength.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Biden spends the weekend at the U.S. presidential retreat at Camp David, in this official White House handout photo released after the call took place in Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., February 12, 2022. (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Biden spends the weekend at the U.S. presidential retreat at Camp David, in this official White House handout photo released after the call took place in Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., February 12, 2022. (via REUTERS)

A defiant tone

In his address, Biden initially highlighted the success of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, he expressed frustration with those who criticize America's progress. "They’re telling us America is failing," he asserted, countering, "America isn't failing. America is winning. There is no quit in America."

Biden's tone shifted to one of conviction, stating, "Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one, in all of our history." He firmly emphasized that betting against America has never been wise.

Mixed anniversary reflections

While Biden and his administration praised the Inflation Reduction Act's anniversary, the reality of economic figures raises concerns. Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated a purported 12-month decline in inflation. However, recent data from the Consumer Price Index revealed a 3.2% rise in inflation for July compared to the previous year. Additionally, consumer goods saw a 0.2% price increase from June.

Border challenges continue

Despite addressing economic matters, the speech did not bypass the ongoing border challenges. The southern border remains turbulent, with thousands of migrants entering the country illegally. President Biden's own party recently called for an investigation into family separations at the border, echoing criticisms they previously made during the Trump administration.

Optimism for the future

Concluding his speech, President Biden affirmed America's resilience and global significance. He emphasized that the nation's brightest days lie ahead, asserting, "This isn't about the past. It's about the future we're going to build." He expressed his unyielding optimism for America's future despite ongoing challenges.

