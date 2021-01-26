IND USA
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: Report

Joe Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.

Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump, the number necessary if all 50 Democrats vote for a conviction, according to CNN, which said it conducted a brief interview with Biden.

