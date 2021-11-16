Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biden expresses 'concerns' over human rights, Xinjiang in meeting with Xi

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC's (Chinese communist party) practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly," the White House said in a readout after the virtual Biden-Xi summit.
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing, China.(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST
AFP |

President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday that he has "concerns" over human rights abuses and also warned against "unliteral" moves to change the status of Taiwan, the White House said.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States... strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

