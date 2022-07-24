Biden eyeing climate emergency declaration, says envoy John Kerry: Report

United States President Joe Biden is reportedly considering announcing a climate emergency as the country grapples with a scorching heatwave, which has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people. The decision would give him more authority to advance his renewable energy plan, which has been hampered by a lack of support in Congress, US climate envoy, John Kerry has told BBC.

Congress's lack of "full-throated" support was "less than ideal." However, he stated that no one is more devoted than President Biden to replacing carbon-based energy.

On Wednesday, Biden proposed $2.3 billion (£1.9 billion) to help build construction of infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disasters. However, he stopped short of formally declaring a climate emergency, despite mounting pressure to do so from fellow Democrats and environmental groups.

Biden made the comments during a visit to Massachusetts and as a historic heat wave batters Europe and the United States, he is under increasing pressure after conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said last week he was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress, a critical loss in the evenly divided Senate.

The devastating heat - which has also hit Europe, causing hundreds of deaths there -- highlights the direct threat climate change poses to even the wealthiest countries on the planet.

Temperatures in large parts of the southwest United States have soared to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), topping 110 degrees in some areas. Similar levels were recorded across the US south, where humidity compounded the discomfort.

According to a report by AFP, Washington and Philadelphia have both declared heat emergencies and warned their residents to remain vigilant.

Scientists have predicted that heat waves like the ones being felt in the United States and Europe will become more frequent and rise in intensity due to global warming.