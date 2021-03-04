Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post

The White House on Tuesday withdrew Indian-American Neera Tanden’s nomination to a cabinet position to head the office of management and budget (OMB) after she faced opposition from Republicans as well as a Democrat for her controversial tweets.

She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.

“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the office of management and budget,” US President Joe Biden said. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration.”

Biden offered no indication of what that role will be, but it will most certainly be a position not requiring confirmation by the Senate.

“I am writing to you to withdraw my nomination,” Tanden wrote to the president as it “now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities”.

Critics have called Tanden - the first woman of colour picked to head the powerful OMB - divisive, citing her tweets in which she had targeted specially - but not limited to - Republicans over the past four years.

Subpoena reissued for Trump’s tax records

A US House of Representatives oversight committee has reissued a subpoena seeking former US president Donald Trump’s tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday that it needs the documents to address “conflicts of interest” by future presidents.

The House committee issued a similar subpoena in 2019, but that subpoena had expired in January when new US lawmakers took office.