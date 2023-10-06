Biden likely to meet China's Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco
AFP |
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said it is possible that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.
US President Joe Biden said Friday there was a "possibility" he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in San Francisco in November, but it had not been confirmed yet.
"There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told journalists at the White House, after US media reported the two leaders were set to hold talks to ease tensions between Beijing and Washington.
