Biden likely to meet China's Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco

US President Joe Biden said Friday there was a "possibility" he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in San Francisco in November, but it had not been confirmed yet.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told journalists at the White House, after US media reported the two leaders were set to hold talks to ease tensions between Beijing and Washington.