Biden may have to adjust travel schedule for Labor Day, G20 Summit due to Hurricane Idalia

U.S. President Joe Biden said he may have to adjust his personal and work travel schedule as a result of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida early on Wednesday.

Biden, speaking at the White House, said he had spoken with the governors of all potentially affected states and reassured them that the federal government would provide any assistance needed.

Asked if he was making contingency plans for his personal travel schedule for the Labor Day weekend or his scheduled participation in the Group of 20 leaders summit in India, Biden said, "Well I may, I just don't know yet."

