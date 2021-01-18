Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau

President-elect Joe Biden has named yet another Indian-American to a senior position in his administration. Rohit Chopra will head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), an agency that seeks to safeguard the interest of consumers from large financial institutions.

Chopra, whose appointment was announced on Monday along with several others, is currently serving as a commissioner at the Federal Trade commission, which protects consumers from unfair trade and business practices in the marketplace.

The CFPB was proposed and founded by Elizabeth Warren during the presidency of Barack Obama.

He had previously served as assistant director of the CFPB, leading its efforts on student loans. He also served as a special advisor at the US department of education.

Chopra, who went to Harvard and Wharton, is among the many Indian Americans appointed by Biden in senior positions in the White House and the administration, including Neera Tanden, who will be a member of the cabinet as head of the office of budget and management; Vivek Murthy, surgeon general; and Vinay Reddy, director of the president’s team of speech writers.