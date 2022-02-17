Biden orders release of Trump-era visitor logs

President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of January 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

The committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private.

The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who were allowed to enter the White House on the day of the insurrection.

In a letter sent on Monday to the National Archives, White House counsel Dana Remus said Biden had considered Trump’s claim that because he was president at the time of the attack on the US Capitol, the records should remain private, but decided that it was “not in the best interest of the United States” to do so.

Biden to seek more than $770bn in def budget

Biden is expected to ask Congress for more than $770 billion for his US defence budget for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernise the military, according to three sources familiar with the negotiations, eclipsing the record budget requests by former President Donald Trump.

Ongoing budget talks between defence secretary Lloyd Austin and the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have coalesced around a proposed national defence request of higher than $770 billion for the 2023 fiscal year starting October 1. The Pentagon referred queries to the OMB, which declined to comment.