IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House
world news

Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House

Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed trans people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:49 PM IST
White House said President Joe Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.(AP)

President Joe Biden on Monday overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move that fulfills a campaign promise and will be cheered by LGBTQ advocates.

"President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity," the White House said in a statement.

"Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest," it said.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed trans people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders, but Republican President Donald Trump froze their recruitment while allowing serving personnel to remain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden united states
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP