IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden Plans to Name South Carolina’s Harrison to Head DNC
world news

Biden Plans to Name South Carolina’s Harrison to Head DNC

The former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Harrison drew national attention and broke fundraising records in his unsuccessful campaign against Senator Lindsey Graham in November.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, back left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina participate in a debate in Columbia, South Carolina (AP File)(AP)

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Jaime Harrison to head the Democratic National Committee as he strives to keep a close relationship between his administration and the larger party, according to three people familiar with the decision.

The former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Harrison drew national attention and broke fundraising records in his unsuccessful campaign against Senator Lindsey Graham in November.

Incoming presidents generally name a new chair of their party. Harrison previously ran for national party chairman in 2017, but ultimately dropped out and endorsed current head Tom Perez.

With a narrow margin in the House and a tied Senate, Democrats are planning for a tough fight in the 2022 midterm elections. Biden is expected to work closely with the Democratic National Committee on that effort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
democratic national committee dnc
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.