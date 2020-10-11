e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose US election

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose US election

Biden encouraged potential voters at a campaign stop in the must-win battleground of Pennsylvania, telling them “make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.”

us-presidential-election Updated: Oct 11, 2020 06:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden .
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden .(Reuters)
         

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,” before clarifying that he will accept the election result.

Biden encouraged potential voters at a campaign stop in the must-win battleground of Pennsylvania, telling them “make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.”

Biden referenced what he said were attempts by Trump to discourage voting, including casting doubt on the security of mail-in ballots and the encouragement of potentially intimidating Republican poll observers.

When asked directly, Trump has repeatedly avoided confirming that he would accept the result of the election.

Before leaving the state, Biden told reporters his comments were “taken a little out of context” and added that “I’m going to accept the outcome of this election, period.”

Biden has previously said that his single greatest concern was Trump trying to “steal” the victory. His campaign has recruited hundreds of lawyers and volunteers to prevent Election Day chaos.

Trump’s campaign has accused Biden of lying and stoking fear.

Election experts have been on edge about the process, given chaos and legal challenges during primary elections held amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Covid detection with CRISPR, phones in offing
Covid detection with CRISPR, phones in offing
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Delhi gets its baseline for pollution due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown
Delhi gets its baseline for pollution due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19 tests in Delhi gradually declining again
Covid-19 tests in Delhi gradually declining again
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In