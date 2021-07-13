Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden set to name Rahul Gupta as US’ top drug policy official
world news

Biden set to name Rahul Gupta as US’ top drug policy official

Gupta will join a growing pantheon of Indian Americans in the Biden administration that begins with vice-President Kamala Harris and includes top health official Vivek Murthy, as the surgeon general.
By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Rahul Gupta is a primary-care doctor who served as top health official of West Virginia state. (Courtesy- Twitter)

US President Joe Biden is reportedly set to name Rahul Gupta as the country’s top drug policy official, adding another Indian American to a senior position in his administration.

Gupta, a primary-care doctor who served as top health official of West Virginia state, is slated to be named director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, a position that’s called the “drug czar”, a term coined by President Biden, who, as a senator, had also supported the creation of the office.

The office was created in 1982 to frame and coordinate national policy on combating substance-use disorders, including the response to an opioid crisis.

“President Biden’s nomination of Dr Rahul Gupta to be the first physician ever to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy is another historic step in the Administration’s efforts to turn the tide of our nation’s addiction and overdose epidemic,” the White House said in a statement to The Washington Post, which first reported the move on Tuesday. He will have to be confirmed by the senate.

Gupta will join a growing pantheon of Indian Americans in the Biden administration that begins with vice-President Kamala Harris and includes top health official Vivek Murthy, as the surgeon general; Kiran Ahuja, director of the office of personnel; Vinay Reddy, head of Biden’s team of speechwriters; Vanita Gupta, No 3 at the department of justice as associate attorney general; and Neera Tanden, senior advisor to the president.

Politically, Gupta is an ally of Democratic senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin, who has emerged as a key US congress figure to the passage or holding up of the president’s legislative agenda. In an evenly split Senate, Manchin’s vote is needed to reach a 50-50 tally, and trigger Vice-President Harris’s tie-breaking vote. Coming from a deeply conservative state of West Virginia, the senator has tended to be more moderate than his other Democratic colleagues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP