Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden to meet Afghanistan's Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah amid US troop withdrawal
world news

Biden to meet Afghanistan's Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah amid US troop withdrawal

Biden's meeting with Ghani comes at a critical time when fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants has surged.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
White House said that Ghani's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the US and Afghanistan.(Reuters)

US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, on June 25, the White House said on Sunday.

The meeting comes at a critical time when fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants has surged, since Biden announced in April that all US troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn before Sept. 11, ending America's longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict.

"The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues," the White House said in a statement.

It added that Washington was committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance.

"The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the US homeland," it said.

However, the Taliban has staged a months-long campaign to expand its influence across the country as the United States has begun withdrawing troops and closed some bases and handed them over to the Afghan government. The troop withdrawal started on May 1.

Since the United States announced plans in April to pull out all of troops, at least 30 districts have been seized by the Taliban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden afghanistan united states ashraf ghani
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP