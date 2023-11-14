Biden urges 'less intrusive action' at Gaza hospital

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Nov 14, 2023 01:28 AM IST

US President Joe Biden urged Israel on Monday to protect Gaza's main hospital as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged around the complex.

US President Joe Biden(AFP)

“It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue. “The hospital must be protected.”

