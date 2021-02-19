Home / World News / Biden urges push back against China's 'economic abuses'
Biden urges push back against China's 'economic abuses'

US President Joe Biden said that they must prepare together for long-term strategic competition from China.
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden urged European allies to join together to confront strong political and economic challenges from China.

"We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition from China," Biden told the Munich security conference.

"We have to ensure that the benefits of growth are shared broadly and equitably, not just by a few. We can push back against the Chinese government's economic abuses and coercion and undercut the foundations of the international economic system," he said.

