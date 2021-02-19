Biden urges push back against China's 'economic abuses'
US President Joe Biden said that they must prepare together for long-term strategic competition from China.
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden urged European allies to join together to confront strong political and economic challenges from China.
"We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition from China," Biden told the Munich security conference.
"We have to ensure that the benefits of growth are shared broadly and equitably, not just by a few. We can push back against the Chinese government's economic abuses and coercion and undercut the foundations of the international economic system," he said.
