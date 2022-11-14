Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biden, Xi Jinping agree 'nuclear war should never be fought', condemn Russia's threats in Ukraine

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:20 PM IST

Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet.(AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

