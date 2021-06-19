Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Bidens 'beloved' German Shepherd Champ dies; president, first lady pay tribute
world news

Bidens 'beloved' German Shepherd Champ dies; president, first lady pay tribute

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the Bidens, living alongside Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:08 PM IST
US President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(Reuters / File)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing away of their pet, Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” the Bidens said in a statement released by the White House.

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the Bidens, living alongside Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

The arrival of Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump. Champ lived with the Bidens when the current president served as vice president under Barack Obama, and spent his days, "chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory."

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the Bidens said.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” they added.

(With agency input)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden white house
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP