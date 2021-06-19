Bidens 'beloved' German Shepherd Champ dies; president, first lady pay tribute

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing away of their pet, Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” the Bidens said in a statement released by the White House.

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the Bidens, living alongside Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

The arrival of Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump. Champ lived with the Bidens when the current president served as vice president under Barack Obama, and spent his days, "chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory."

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the Bidens said.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” they added.

(With agency input)