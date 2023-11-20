close_game
close_game
News / World News / Bidens serve meals to military families at 'Friendsgiving' event in US' Norfolk

Bidens serve meals to military families at 'Friendsgiving' event in US' Norfolk

Reuters |
Nov 20, 2023 03:30 AM IST

The event took place in a flag-bedecked hangar at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden donned aprons and served Thanksgiving dinners to military personnel and their families on Sunday at an early holiday meal dubbed "Friendsgiving."

President Joe Biden poses for a photo as he helps serve a "friendsgiving" meal to service members.(AP)
President Joe Biden poses for a photo as he helps serve a "friendsgiving" meal to service members.(AP)

The event took place in a flag-bedecked hangar at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Bidens participation in the gathering for friends known as "Friendsgiving" kicked off the week ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. Biden served up portions of mashed potatoes and Jill Biden spooned out sweet potato casserole as the diners passed in front of them.

The Friendsgiving event included service members and military families associated with the Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carriers.

Both vessels are deployed in the eastern Mediterranean in response to tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"You literally are the spine, the sinew, the backbone of this operation," Biden said. Of the family members of those deployed abroad, he added: "You family members are the heart of this operation."

Biden will conduct the traditional pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey on Monday, and then leave on Tuesday for the Atlantic island of Nantucket to spend the Thursday holiday there with his family.

He celebrates his 81st birthday on Monday.

While in Norfolk, the Bidens kicked off an advance screening with service members and their families of “Wonka,” a new musical fantasy film focusing on a young Willy Wonka.

The Norfolk event was part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, co-hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) and Robert Irvine Foundation.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out