Biggest rise in China's nuclear weapons, global stockpile also increases: Report

The global nuclear weapons stockpile is at an all-time high, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) revealed estimating that there are 12,512 nuclear warheads in the world, up 86 from a year ago. Of these 9,756 are military stockpiles, ready for use at any moment while the number of deployed warheads- 3,844- was also up from the 3,732 warheads, a year ago.

Among nuclear powers, Russia and the US make up almost 90 per cent of the nuclear warhead arsenal. Moscow leads the chart with 4,489 warheads while Washington has 3,708 warheads. Both countries have more than 1,000 warheads, previously retired from military service.

“We are approaching, or maybe have already reached, the end of a long period of the number of nuclear weapons worldwide declining,” Sipri director Dan Smith said.

The numbers are estimated as nearly every country has reduced their level of transparency with respect to nuclear warheads information, the report said.

China holds 60 of the new warheads- increasing its stockpile from 350 to 410 warheads within a year.

“China has started a significant expansion of its nuclear arsenal. It is increasingly difficult to square this trend with China’s declared aim of having only the minimum nuclear forces needed to maintain its national security," Hans M Kristensen, an associate senior fellow with Sipri’s weapons of mass destruction programme told The Guardian.

After 30 years of the number of nuclear warheads coming down, the process has come to an end now and the trend reversed, the thinktank observed.

