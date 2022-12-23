Video | Bilawal Bhutto defends his foreign trips at US presser: ‘Like a donkey…’

Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan's foreign minister, who has been under fire in India over his recent derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now likened himself to a donkey, showed a video shared by the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday. Bhutto was defending his frequent trips while speaking to reporters during a presser in Washington, the United States. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the Pakistan foreign minister was heard saying that he "pays for his own foreign trips" and that he is made to work “like a donkey” on these trips, unlike his colleagues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I must be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pays his own hotel bills and does not increase the burden on the people of Pakistan,” Bilawal Bhutto said during the press briefing.

“Even if I did, I would be entitled to these expenses as a foreign minister…(but) these trips have not benefited me – they have benefitted Pakistan.. This is my hard work… When others go abroad, they go on vacations. These people make me work like a donkey,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhutto and S Jaishankar exchanged barbs at the United Nations over the issue of terrorism in which Bilawal made a personal attack on PM Modi after being schooled by Jaishankar on "hosting Laden".

Also Read | 'Bhutto murdabad...': Furious BJP protests Pak minister's poisonous attack on PM

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made a controversial outburst against the Indian leadership at the UN, further downgrading its diplomatic relations between the two countries. He also said that he is not scared of PM Modi or the RSS as the BJP launched nationwide protests against Bilawal's personal attack on the Prime Minister.