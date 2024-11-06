Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bitcoin touches new high as Donald Trump, an ex-crypto skeptic, wins US elections

AP |
Nov 06, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading, before falling back to about $73,500.00.

The price of bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday as investors bet that former President Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes a fist as he takes the stage at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (REUTERS)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes a fist as he takes the stage at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (REUTERS)

Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading, before falling back to about $73,500.00.

Trump was previously a crypto skeptic but changed his mind and took a favorable view of cryptocurrencies ahead of the election.

He pledged to make America "the crypto capital of the planet" and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin. His campaign accepted donations in cryptocurrency and he courted crypto fans at a bitcoin conference in July. He also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

“Bitcoin is the one asset that was always going to soar if Trump returned to the White House," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, a British online investment platform. After touching its new high, the market is now speculating about “when, not if, it will smash through $100,000," he said.

“Trump has already declared his love of the digital currency and crypto traders now have a new narrative by which to get even more excited about where the price could go,” Mould said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //