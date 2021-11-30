Blanket travel bans will not prevent Omicron spread, says WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that blanket travel bans would not prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern, after dozens of countries imposed restrictions.

"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.

It added that people vulnerable to developing severe Covid-19 disease, including the over-60s, should be advised to postpone travel.

