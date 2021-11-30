Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Blanket travel bans will not prevent Omicron spread, says WHO
world news

Blanket travel bans will not prevent Omicron spread, says WHO

In a travel advisory, the global health body said that such bans can, in fact, adversely impact global health efforts.
Johannesburg: Passengers check in at the Lufthansa counter at Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport, Monday Nov. 29, 2021. (Image used only for representative purpose)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 11:29 PM IST
AFP |

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that blanket travel bans would not prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern, after dozens of countries imposed restrictions.

Also Read | From December, India imposes new rules for international arrivals over omicron scare

"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.

It added that people vulnerable to developing severe Covid-19 disease, including the over-60s, should be advised to postpone travel.

"Persons who are unwell or at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with co-morbidities (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes), should be advised to postpone travel," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.

 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization omicron coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP