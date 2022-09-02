Afghanistan mosque blast kills pro-Taliban cleric, over 15 civilians; several hurt
The blast reportedly went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, a time when Muslim places of worship are particularly crowded.
A blast rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's Herat on Friday, killing a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric as well as several civilians. "Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque," said Herat's police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli. While the official did not give a proper estimate on those killed, Al Jazeera Media Network, citing unnamed sources, said 14 people had been killed.
The blast reportedly went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, a time when Muslim places of worship are particularly crowded.
An AP report, citing an Afghan medic, said at least 18 people have been killed while 21 wounded. Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance centre, said ambulances transported 18 dead and 21 wounded to hospitals in the city on Friday.
The Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet expressed "strong condolences" over Ansari's death and said his attackers would be punished.
Mujib Rahman Ansari had spoken strongly in defence of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organised by the group in late June, condemning anyone who stood against their administration.
The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers. The United Nations has raised concerns about the growing number of attacks and some blasts have been claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's explosion.
