Blinken, Bilawal meet, hold talks on strengthening ties
US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Wednesday met Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the UN headquarters and their talks focussed on regional security as well as strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties.
Bilawal is on a maiden visit to the US at the invitation of Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations later on Wednesday. The US is president of the UN Security Council for the month of May and Blinken is in New York to convene meetings to mobilise action on global food security.
In his remarks before his meeting with Bilawal, the first face-to-face interaction between the two ministers, Blinken said Washington is “very pleased” to be working with the foreign minister and with a new government in Pakistan.
“We’re both here, of course, first and foremost for the ministerial meeting we’re having a little bit later today on food security. This is a challenge that we’re seeing around the world. There was a pre-existing condition, as it were, when it comes to food insecurity in many places. It’s been exacerbated dramatically by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, adding another 40 million people to those who are food insecure,” he said.
Pak Taliban extend truce
The Pakistani Taliban on Wednesday said they are extending a ceasefire with the government until May 30, after the two sides held an initial round of talks hosted by the Afghan Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Talks begin with IMF
Talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) began on Wednesday to resurrect an enhanced bailout package to support the sagging economy of the cash-strapped country.
Pakistan has repeatedly been seeking international aid to support its failing economy.
The talks are being held in the Qatari capital Doha, the finance ministry tweeted. The negotiations are expected to continue into next week, it said.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani government on Wednesday decided to impose a ban on the import of non-essential and luxury items as the cash-strapped nation tried to avert a financial meltdown amid depleting foreign reserves, according to a media report.
World Bank to offer $30 billion as Ukraine war threatens food security
The World Bank said on Wednesday it will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries. The total will include $12 billion in new projects and over $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Kyiv not keen to end hostilities’
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. “Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We always say that we are ready for negotiations ... but we were given no other choice,”foreign minister Sergei Lavrovv said.
Explainer: Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
A handful of cases of monkeypox have now been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. The outbreaks are raising alarm because the disease mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Portugal has logged five confirmed cases, and Spain is testing 23 potential cases. Neither country has reported cases before. As such, experts have warned of wider transmission if cases have gone unreported.
Spain's ex-king to make brief return to Spain from exile
Spain's former king Juan Carlos will return to Spain this week after nearly two years in exile in the United Arab Emirates, the royal household said on Wednesday. Juan Carlos, who abdicated against a backdrop of scandals over his finances and love life, had communicated "his decision to go to Spain from May 19 to Monday, May 23", the Royal House said.
Russia's defence spending jumps 40% as war drags in Ukraine
Russia's defence spending was up nearly 40% in the first four months of the year, according to preliminary data released by the finance ministry on Wednesday, almost three months into Moscow's large-scale military campaign in Ukraine. Russia spent 1.7 trillion roubles ($26.4 billion) on defence between January and April, almost half the 3.5 trillion roubles, or 2.6% of GDP, budgeted for all of 2022.
