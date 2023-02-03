Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Blinken postpones China trip over Chinese ‘spy’ balloon: Report

Blinken postpones China trip over Chinese ‘spy’ balloon: Report

world news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 10:04 PM IST

China earlier expressed regret that what it called a "civilian" airship had strayed into US territory after being blown off course, an incident that sparked political furor in the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(Reuters)
Reuters |

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his planned trip to China due to tensions over a Chinese spy balloon over US soil, a senior State Department official said on Friday, adding that Blinken would seek to travel to China "when conditions allow."

China earlier expressed regret that what it called a "civilian" airship had strayed into US territory after being blown off course, an incident that sparked political furor in the United States.

"We have noted the PRC (People's Republic of China) statement of regret, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law, and it is unacceptable that this has occurred," the official told reporters on a call.

"After consultations with our interagency partners as well as with Congress, we have concluded that the conditions are not right at this moment for Secretary Blinken to travel to China," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
antony blinken china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP