Home / World News / 'Blunt' Joe Biden says US facing issues with racism, xenophobia and nativism
world news

'Blunt' Joe Biden says US facing issues with racism, xenophobia and nativism

Biden' statement, issued on Sunday night, marks the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, created in the 1970s to mark a 1960 massacre in South Africa.
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:28 AM IST
US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)

President Joe Biden took aim on Sunday at the "ugly poisons" of "systemic racism and white supremacy" that he said had long plagued the United States, and vowed to change the laws that enabled continued discrimination.

In blunt language, the Democratic president said the country faced problems with racism, xenophobia and nativism.

Biden's statement followed similar sentiments from Vice President Kamala Harris, who detailed in Atlanta on Friday the U.S history of discrimination against Asian Americans.

"Racism is real in America and it has always been," said Harris, the country's first Asian-American, first Black and first female vice president. "Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism too." she said.

Biden' statement, issued on Sunday night, marks the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, created in the 1970s to mark a 1960 massacre in South Africa.

"Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It should have no safe harbor anywhere in the world. We must join together to make it stop," Biden said in the statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Europeans' confidence in AstraZeneca jab falls after clotting fears: Poll

Covid-19 vaccine battle with UK heats up as EU ready to halt shipments

Joe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico border ‘at some point’

Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

He said his administration would speak out against racial discrimination around the world, including the "horrific" mistreatment of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and the Uighurs in China.

"One of the core values and beliefs that should bring us together as Americans is standing against hate and racism, even as we acknowledge that systemic racism and white supremacy are ugly poisons that have long plagued the United States," he said. "We must change the laws that enable discrimination in our country, and we must change our hearts."

Biden's statement came amid mounting pressure on law enforcement authorities to treat last week's deadly shooting in Atlanta of eight people - including six women of Asian descent - as a hate crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Hundreds gather in Atlanta to protest hate crimes against Asian Americans

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:04 AM IST
world news

Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit

UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 AM IST
world news

Georgia spa shooting victims ID'd as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Atlanta

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST
world news

Atlanta shooting: Biden, Harris to meet Asian-American leaders on Georgia visit

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:47 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP