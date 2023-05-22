Lost in tragedy! Two New York adolescent boys reported missing, found dead in Manhattan rivers

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the bodies of two young boys reported missing in New York City last week have been found lifeless in separate rivers in Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, who were believed to be friends, were last seen together in Harlem between May 12 and May 13, as revealed during a press conference held by the NYPD on Tuesday.

The NYPD's Harbor Unit made the devastating discovery of the boys' bodies several days apart. They were found over two miles away from each other, each in a different river, as confirmed by an NYPD spokesperson in communication with CNN. Garrett's body was found on Thursday in the Harlem River near the Madison Avenue Bridge, a connection between Manhattan and the Bronx. Two days later, Alfa's body was recovered from the Hudson River near the Upper West Side.

During the press conference, Deputy Chief Brian Gill shared that surveillance footage captured the boys leaving a residence together and passing by a large group of people, providing the last known visual of their movements.

Alfa was reported missing in the early hours of May 14, while Garrett's disappearance was reported in the afternoon of May 15, according to police records.

Although the boys attended different schools, authorities believed they were friends and connected the two cases after Garrett was reported missing. The investigations into the circumstances surrounding their deaths are ongoing, with the New York City medical examiner tasked with determining the cause of death for both boys, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Following the tragic news of Alfa's body being found, family and friends gathered at a mosque in the Bronx, as reported by CNN affiliate ABC 7. A close family friend, Adhmadou Diallo, shared his memories of Alfa, emphasizing the special bond he had with his mother and his helpful nature at home. Diallo recounted how Alfa would always give his mother a goodbye kiss before leaving for school, as he did on the fateful Friday when he disappeared.

Alfa was a sixth-grade student at Democracy Prep Public School in Harlem, as noted by ABC 7. The school expressed their deep sorrow and mourning for the loss of Alfa, describing him as a "funny, bright, witty, inquisitive, and brave child." They conveyed their solidarity with the family of Garrett Warren, even though he was not a student at their school, acknowledging the difficult time his community is also enduring.

As the city grapples with the tragic deaths of these two young boys, thoughts and prayers pour in from across the community, offering solace and support to their grieving families and friends. The loss of Alfa and Garrett has left a void that will be felt deeply by those who knew them, and their memory will forever be cherished.

