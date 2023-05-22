Downtown LA's daylight nightmare! Bicyclists launch brutal attack on pickup truck driver | Video

A horrifying incident unfolded in broad daylight in downtown Los Angeles, as a group of young bicyclists viciously attacked a man driving a pickup truck in the bustling jewelry district. The shocking assault, captured on video, has left the community alarmed and concerned about the growing issue of violence on the city streets. After the attack, one of the people could be seen using his bicycle to attack the man’s vehicle.

The disturbing footage shows the victim being knocked to the ground by the mob of cyclists near the intersection of Hill and 6th Street on Thursday. The attackers proceeded to unleash a barrage of ruthless kicks and stomps on the defenseless man, who desperately covered his head in an attempt to shield himself from the onslaught.

According to a witness at the scene, the altercation erupted when the bicyclists accused the man of striking one of their bikes. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into a brutal physical assault, with the victim becoming the target of their unbridled aggression.

Amidst the chaos, a group of local jewelers, disturbed by the violence unfolding before their eyes, rushed to the scene and implored the assailants to stop their attack. In a remarkable act of bravery, one bystander even wielded his belt, brandishing it in an attempt to scare off the cyclists and bring an end to the brutality.

Once the attackers dispersed, the extent of the damage became apparent. The victim's white pickup truck bore the marks of the assault, with the windshield appearing shattered in the aftermath. A shirtless suspect was caught on camera further venting his anger by bashing the truck with his bike handle, compounding the already harrowing situation.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted to the incident after 4 p.m., but by the time officers arrived at the scene, all parties involved had fled, including the victim. Witnesses described approximately 10 males on bicycles, ranging in age from 15 to 18, participating in the attack.

A witness who spoke with KTLA 5 recounted the disturbing event, noting that it began when the driver allegedly collided with one of the bicycles. The witness described the ensuing confrontation, stating, "That’s when they were able to catch up to him, banging on his windows, banging on his truck, and then he pulled over and jumped out, and he got [beaten]. It was horrible."

Roman Kim, an employee at a nearby jewelry store, expressed his shock at the recklessness displayed by the cyclists, who were maneuvering through the busy streets with a sense of entitlement. "There are six guys on their bikes, just swerving in and out," Kim told ABC 7, "which is kind of nuts because with how busy everything is, you can’t really be doing this."

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating problem of road rage and violence in Los Angeles. The LAPD has recorded a nearly 30 percent increase in road rage incidents over the past year compared to previous years. The frequency of such incidents has left members of the community both empathetic towards the victim and desensitized to the disturbing nature of these events.

Also read | Oops! President Biden's stair scare, photo fumble at G7 summit raises eyebrows

While the search for those involved in the assault continues, this incident stands as a testament to the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and a collective effort to address the rising tensions on the city streets. The community at large hopes that swift action will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors to downtown Los Angeles.