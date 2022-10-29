Home / World News / Body found in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran at Frankfurt airport

Body found in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran at Frankfurt airport

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:03 PM IST

The airport authorities said that during a maintenance check at 5:30 am, the staff members ]had discovered a male body with an oxygen cylinder next to it.

German police and Lufthansa confirmed that a dead body was found.(Representational)
German police and Lufthansa confirmed that a dead body was found.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A body was discovered in the aircraft's undercarriage after it arrived from Tehran on Thursday at the Frankfurt airport.

The airport authorities said that during a maintenance check at 5:30 am, the staff members ]had discovered a male body with an oxygen cylinder next to it.

German police and Lufthansa confirmed that a dead body was found during inspection of an Airbus A340-300 after it landed, CNN reported.

“The responsible authorities are currently on site to investigate the background together with experts from the company. We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further information against the background of the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

The incident comes amid widespread anti-hijab protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out