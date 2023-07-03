‘Boil in the bag’: UK introduces eco-friendly 'water cremation'

Co-op Funeralcare, the largest funeral services provider in the UK, is set to revolutionise the funeral ‘industry’ with the introduction of an environmentally friendly method of burial known as water cremation. This innovative approach, also referred to as resomation, utilises a combination of water and potassium hydroxide to break down human remains. Research suggests that resomation is a significantly more sustainable option, as it avoids the release of toxic gases, air pollutants, and polluting fluids, as reported by the BBC.

Scheduled for implementation later this year, water cremation is poised to become a sustainable alternative to conventional burials and cremations. The process, which takes approximately four hours, involves placing the deceased in a biodegradable bag within a container filled with pressurised water and a small quantity of potassium hydroxide. This groundbreaking method has been likened to a "boil in the bag" funeral, as described by The Guardian.

Although water cremation, or resomation, is relatively new to the UK, it has already gained popularity in countries such as Canada, South Africa, and several states in the United States.

Co-op Funeralcare claims that this process generates a third less greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional cremation methods, while utilising only a seventh of the energy.

"We are satisfied the disposal will have no impact on our wastewater treatment processes," the water company said.

According to CDS Group, a crematorium consultancy, a typical cremation currently releases 245 kg of carbon, resulting in an annual carbon impact of 115,150 tonnes in the UK alone, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 65,000 households.

