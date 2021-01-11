Bolivia’s Oruro carnival a big covid casuality
A party like no other, Oruro Carnival is Bolivia’s most sought after tourist attraction, drawing crowds of up to 400,000 people annually.
But this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the Bolivian government and local authorities announced the suspension of the this festival, one of Unesco’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
With a history that dates back to the 8th century, it is the undoubtedly counted among Bolivia’s popular cultural extravaganzas.
