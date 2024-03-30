Bomb attack in Pakistan: China joins probe of incident that killed its nationals

In the wake of the suicide bomb attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals, Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan to probe the incident, The News International reported, citing Pakistan's interior ministry. In the wake of the suicide bomb attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals, Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan to probe the incident(AP)

According to the report, the incident that occurred on March 26 was the third major attack in little over a week on China-invested infrastructural projects, where Beijing has invested more than USD 65 billion as part of its wider Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Chinese team of investigators at Beijing's embassy and briefed them on the investigation so far, the statement said.

At present, no one has claimed responsibility for the recent attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a hydropower project at Dasu in Pakistan's northwest, killing six people.

During his interaction with the Beijing's probe team at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, the security czar informed them about the progress made so far in the investigations into the tragic incident, The News International reported.

Measures pertaining to protection of Chinese nationals and overall security were also discussed in the meeting

The federal minister also met the Chinese ambassador and updated him on the probe into Besham incident.

In the meantime, civil work at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams has been temporarily suspended by the Chinese companies overseeing operations due to security concerns.

The News International reported that approximately 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, while the local staff has been told to stay at home till further instructions, an official working on the project confirmed to the publication.

Similarly, GM Diamer-Bhasha Dam (DBD) Nazakat Hussain also confirmed that the Chinese company had suspended work on the dam. He said around 500 Chinese nationals were engaged in DBD but the FWO staff continues to work. Around 6,000 locals are busy in dam construction.

He hoped that the situation would normalise in a few days, leading to the return of Chinese employees. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam would produce 4,800 MW of electricity through hydropower generation, The News International reported.

However, the GM of Mohmand Dam Asim Rauf said that 250 Chinese continue to work on the Mohmand Dam and they have not stopped work. "Chinese have shown satisfaction over the security situation in the project area and they are working on the site," the official said.