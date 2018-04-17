Bomb blast near Indian camp office in Nepal

A pressure cooker bomb went off close to India’s camp office at Biratnagar in eastern Nepal on Monday night though there were no reports of casualties, police said on Tuesday.

According to superintendent of police Arun Kumar BC of Morang district, the blast damaged the outer wall of the camp office. He said there had been repeated calls from various quarters for the evacuation of the office, which he contended India was operating without permission from the Nepal government.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast but it is suspected a Maoist faction led by Netra Bikram Chand, known for its anti-India rhetoric, could be behind the attack.

In New Delhi, an external affairs ministry spokesperson said there was a “minor explosion along the rear boundary wall of the camp office”. The spokesperson added: “Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the government of Nepal. The security authorities in Nepal are investigating the matter.”

After devastating floods in the Koshi river in 2008 damaged some highways, Nepal had requested India to provide transit facilities for cargo and passengers till the roads were repaired. To assist the movement of vehicles via Indian territory from Biratnagar to Birgunj, India had set up the camp office.

The closure of the camp office has been on the agenda of every Nepalese prime minister visiting India. There have also been calls from different quarters to remove the office.