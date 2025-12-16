Bondi Beach shooting 'hero' Ahmed al Ahmed might lose an arm: 'Lost lot of blood'

Ahmed al Ahmed, the man who snatched a gun from one of the gunmen of the Bondi Beach shooting, has been recovering in the hospital after surgery for bullet injuries. Updating on Ahmed's condition, his migration lawyer, Sam Issa, said that he fears Ahmed might lose an arm. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Ahmed al Ahmed at St George Hospital in Sydney on Tuesday(AP)

Issa said that Ahmed is not well and is struggling to recover. "Our hero is struggling at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by The Age.

Ahmed, who is still recovering from his first round of surgery, is “a lot worse than expected,” Issa added.

Issa said Ahmed sustained five bullets in his left arm, and one bullet hit him in the back, which is yet to be removed.

Despite being in pain, Issa said that Ahmed does not regret what he did and would be ready to do it again.

“He’s a lot worse than expected. When you think of a bullet in the arm, you don’t think of serious injuries, but he has lost a lot of blood,” Issa told the news platform.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Ahmed's actions an “example of the best of humanity” amid the terrorist act, he told state broadcaster ABC News.

Ahmed is reportedly a fruit shop owner. He was a bystander who took cover behind parked cars before running towards the gunman and snatching his rifle.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched for Ahmed, which has raised over $200,000 within a few hours of starting it.

The shooting took place on Sunday at a popular beach as Jews gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah. It was carried out by a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son.