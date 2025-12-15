Donations cross $1.1 million for Bondi Beach ‘hero’ Ahmed al Ahmed who disarmed shooter

Donations have poured in from across Australia for a man who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, with the total now crossing $1.1 million ($744,000), Reuters reported. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visits Ahmed al Ahmed, who was identified on social media as the bystander who hid behind parked cars and seized a rifle from one of the gunmen during the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday.(@ChrisMinnsMP via X via REUTER)

The funds have surged as he recovers in hospital after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, a Muslim father of two, had taken cover behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind.

He managed to seize the attacker’s rifle and knock him to the ground, an act that authorities say prevented further loss of life.

Australian police said on Monday that the attack was carried out by a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son at a Jewish celebration on Sunday afternoon. Fifteen people were killed in what authorities have described as the country’s worst mass shooting in nearly three decades.

Go FundMe for Ahmed

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign set up to support Ahmed has raised more than A$1.1 million within a single day, the Reuters report added.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman emerged as the largest donor, contributing A$99,999 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.

Outside St George Hospital, members of the public gathered to express their support.

Yomna Touni, 43, spent hours at the hospital offering help on behalf of a Muslim-run charity that is also raising funds for Ahmed’s recovery.

“The intention is to raise as much money as possible for his speedy recovery,” she said.

Australian PM calls Ahmed's actions ‘best of humanity

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ahmed’s actions saved lives, calling his bravery a powerful counterpoint to the violence of the attack.

“What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours was the worst of humanity in a terrorist act. But we also saw an example of the best of humanity in Ahmed Al Ahmed running towards danger, putting his own life at risk,” Albanese told state broadcaster ABC News.

According to the prime minister, Ahmed was shot twice by a second perpetrator during the incident. His family later said he suffered injuries to his hand and arm.

‘My son is a hero’: Ahmed's father

Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told ABC News that his son is an Australian citizen who works as a fruit and vegetable seller.

“My son is a hero. He served in the police, he has the passion to defend people,” he said.

Recalling the moment his son intervened during the attack, Mohamed Fateh added: “When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood, quickly his conscience pushed him to attack one of the terrorists and take away his weapon.”

Ahmed’s cousin, Jozay Alkanji, said he has already undergone initial surgery and may require further procedures, according to the report.