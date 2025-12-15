Ahmed al Ahmed, man who tackled Sydney attacker, undergoes surgery: Key facts on the ‘Australian hero’

Forty-three-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who has been dubbed a hero for snatching a gun from one of the shooters at Australia’s Bondi Beach, is now recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for bullet injuries to his arm and hand, his family has said. Visuals of the bystander tackling the gunmen have now gone viral on social media.(X/@AdamJSchwarz)

Visuals of the bystander tackling the gunmen and pointing the weapon at the attacker have now gone viral on social media.

On Sunday, a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the shooting at the popular beach as Jews gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, killing 15 people in what is being considered Australia’s worst terrorist attack.

‘Australian hero’ is recovering: Here’s what we know

Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa told 7News Australia that doctors had informed the family that Ahmed was stable after undergoing surgery. “He is a hero, he is a hundred per cent hero,” he said.

“Still, he is in the hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside ... but we hope he will be fine.”

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched for Ahmed, raising just over A$200,000 within a few hours. Notably, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman emerged as the biggest donor, contributing A$99,999 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.

Who is ‘hero’ Ahmed al Ahmed?

The ‘Australian hero’ is a fruit shop owner in Sydney who has been identified on social media as the bystander who took cover behind parked cars before running at the gunman from behind, grabbing his rifle and forcing him to the ground.

He is being hailed for his bravery and quick thinking to save lives. It is not just social media that is thanking the man, who is also a father of two, but also the Australian prime minister as well as other global leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

“It's been a very, very brave person, actually, who went and attacked frontally one of the shooters, and saved a lot of lives,” Trump said.

