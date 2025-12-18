Bondi Beach shooting suspect Naveed Akram owned membership of Sydney shooting club: Report

Naveed Akram, the suspected gunman in Australia's Bondi Beach massacre, reportedly owned a membership in a Sydney shooting club. He has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder. Mourners stand near tributes piled together at the front of the Bondi Pavilion.(AFP)

The president of the hunting association said that the suspected attacker possessed a membership card, but added that he had not seen him for more than five years and clarified that the association does not issue permits to carry weapons, a Serbian newspaper reported.

Terror attack at Bondi Beach

The 24-year-old, along with his father Sajid Akram, are accused of shooting dead 15 people and injured at least 40 others in an attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday. Sajid was later killed during the attack.

All of those killed by the gunmen who have been identified so far were Jewish.

Also read| Bondi Beach mass shooting: Australian police say attack inspired by Islamic State

Those killed ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old. They were attending a Hanukkah event at Australia's most famous beach.

What Australian PM said

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation, calling the attack “shocking and distressing”.

“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian,” he said. “There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation.”

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the shooting was a “cowardly act of terrifying violence” aimed at Sydney’s Jewish community.

Also read| Bondi Beach shooting suspects are father-son| Five key updates

World leaders, including King Charles, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Australia. Netanyahu praised the bystander who disarmed one of the attackers.

Only 2 gunmen involved

As the investigation into the mass shooting continues, cops have stated that they are not looking for the involvement of a third gunman.

Commissioner Lanyon stated that police have concluded that only two gunmen were involved in the targeted attack.