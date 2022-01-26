‘Bonds that span over decades’: UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on Republic Day

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, on Wednesday extended his wishes on India's 73rd Republic Day, and spoke about how the two countries are “tied by bonds that span over decades”. Stating that India and the UK have together braced some great challenges, Johnson greeted the people of India and all British Indians on the occasion of Republic Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced,” wrote Johnson in his official handle on Twitter. “Want to send my best wishes from the UK to the people of India, and to all British Indians, on India’s Republic Day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the UK prime minister had released an official statement extending Republic Day eve greetings to India on behalf of his country and expressing hope for the future of bilateral ties.

“As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship, demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations this month and our partnership manufacturing the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine,” the statement read. “I look forward to fortifying those bonds as we bring our ambitions, people, and economies together to prosper for the next 75 years and beyond.”

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison also extended his wishes to all Indians on 73rd Republic Day. Australia and India “enjoy a wonderful friendship,” Morrison wrote in a tweet, extending his best wishes to “good friend” Narendra Modi and also to all Indians. In an adjoining hashtag, the Australian premier referred to the relationship between the two countries as “#dosti”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi showcased India's military might and cultural diversity; many unique initiatives were included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

It has been decided the Republic Day celebrations will now be a week-long one starting from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}