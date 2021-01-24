IND USA
Boris Johnson says he looks forward to working with Joe Biden on shared goals

Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden's announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:41 AM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to US President Joe Biden from London, Britain. (DOWNING ST via REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he looked forward to working with U.S. President Joe Biden on their shared goals, including tackling climate change.

Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden's announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, and they discussed the prospects of a free trade deal.

"Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening," Johnson said on Twitter. "I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19."

A spokeswoman for Johnson said the leaders "also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries." Britain left the European Union last year.

On Friday, Biden spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Topics
uk pm boris johnson joe biden
