Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘I will not resign,’ says UK PM Boris Johnson | List of Tory MPs who quit govt
world news

‘I will not resign,’ says UK PM Boris Johnson | List of Tory MPs who quit govt

Boris Johnson, whose government has been hit by a series of scandals, has said that he will not resign despite the string of resignations in his cabinet.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain.( REUTERS)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Amid a string of resignations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told a parliamentary committee that he was not going to resign, and that an election is ‘the last thing the country needs’.

Johnson, whose government has been hit by several scandals, including the partygate controversy during the Covid-19 pandemic, made the statement after more than a dozen MPs resigned over a span of two days.

"I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election," the UK Prime Minister said, when asked to confirm he would not seek to call an election rather than resign if he lost a vote of confidence.

Senior ministers of Johnson's government were reportedly geared up to ask Johnson to quit as prime minister, British media said, over the latest developments. Were Johnson to go, the process to replace him may take a couple of months.

Here's the full list of UK ministers who have resigned so far:

RELATED STORIES
Name of UK MPDesignation
Rishi SunakChancellor, Cabinet
Sajid JavidHealth Secretary, Cabinet
Will QuinceEducation minister
Alex ChalkSolicitor General
Robin WalkerEducation minister
John GlenTreasury minister
Victoria AtkinsJustice minister
Jo ChurchillEnvironment minister
Stuart AndrewHousing minister
Kemi BadenochLevelling up minister
Neil O'BrienLevelling up minister
Alex BurghartEducation minister
Lee RowleyBusiness minister
Julia LopezCulture minister
Mims DaviesWork and pensions minister
Rachel MacleanHome Office minister
Mike FreerEqualities minister

Apart from these, several other parliamentary private secretaries, trade envoys and other members of the UK government have also put in their papers – the total number rising to more than 30.

This comes just a month after Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative lawmakers. The current party rules in the United Kingdom mean he cannot face another such challenge for a year, however, some lawmakers are seeking to change those rules.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP