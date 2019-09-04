Boris suffers Brexit defeats, loses control of agenda

world

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:12 IST

Hobbled by the government reduced to a minority, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was struggling on Wednesday to be in control of the agenda after suffering two defeats in the House of Commons on a motion and a bill brought by critics of his version of Brexit.

The bill brought by his critics seeking to prohibit the government from leaving the EU without an agreement passed its first vote by 329 to 300, signalling the government’s second defeat after it lost a motion on the issue on Tuesday night.

The bill moved by Labour MP Hilary Benn will now go through further stages, including the House of Lords, as floor managers sought to expedite the process given the short time parliament is in session.

Johnson indicated that the government would move a motion later on Wednesday to call for a mid-term election on October 15, but his ability to ensure its passage is restricted: first, by the expulsion of 21 party MPs who voted with the opposition, which reduced his government to a minority, and his dependence on Labour votes since a two-thirds majority is required.

In Scotland, the Court of Session rejected the challenge against the Johnson government’s move to prorogue parliament ahead of schedule. The ruling is to be appealed against and another challenge is yet to be ruled upon by the high court in England.

Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn jousted during Prime Minister’s Question Time, with the former insisting that negotiations are in progress to secure a deal with Brussels, a contention dismissed by Corbyn and others in the absence of a negotiating team.

The Johnson government lost its majority of one on Tuesday when MP Philip Lee crossed over to the Liberal Democrats, which dwindled further when 21 party MPs – including several former cabinet ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill – were expelled for voting against the government.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 22:12 IST