boycottmichaellucas - Porn mogul Michael Lucas faces boycott from porn stars for signing Israeli missile

Adult film producer Michael Lucas, known for his pro-Israel stance, faces a career blow after tweeting an image of an Israeli Defense Force missile signed with his name. Lucas tweeted, "Hahaha I actually asked to write my name" on Dec. 17. Iranian-American porn star Shahrokh Mosavinejad leads boycott against Michael Lucas for being an 'accessory to murder and genocide'(X)

The response from the adult film industry was quick, with Iranian-American porn star Shahrokh Mosavinejad leading the charge. He accused Lucas of being an "accessory to murder and genocide," sparking a wave of #boycottmichaellucas and #boycottLucasEntertainment hashtags. “Anyone who thinks writing notes on missiles is some kind of sick flex is an accessory to murder and genocide of innocent #Palestinian civilians in my book,” he wrote.

Other porn stars, such as Kyle Overton (aka Sean Xavier), joined the boycott. Overton announced, “I don’t want to draw more attention to the post; I find it both saddening and reprehensible. For those that are inquiring, I will no longer be promoting my work with that studio, nor accepting future offers to work with them,” reflecting a growing sentiment against Lucas.

Lucas, defiant in the face of criticism, labelled those trying to cancel him as "vile antisemites." He remains unapologetic, stating, “The people trying to cancel me are nothing but vile antisemites. There is no other explanation for such hate for Israelis and such support for people who would murder Jews and gays in the most barbaric ways. I am not intimidated by this and I won’t delete the tweet no matter how many threats I continue to receive,” from his current location in Tel Aviv.

Lucas, producer of films like "Michael Lucas’ La Dolce Vita," has a history of being an outspoken supporter of Israel. His "Men Of Israel" made headlines as the first major adult film with an all-Jewish cast.

Despite the uproar, Lucas continues to be a generous donor to Israeli causes, even during the country's conflicts. A video shared by Lucas on Instagram shows Israeli Defense Force soldiers expressing gratitude for his generosity. “Michael Lucas, thank you very much for the amazing night we had last night and you for your generosity. We love you. Thank you very much,” soldiers said.