Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Brazil: 21 scientists reject prestigious medals in row with Bolsonaro
world news

Brazil: 21 scientists reject prestigious medals in row with Bolsonaro

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has faced sharp criticism from the scientific community over budget cuts for research and technology, as well as his frequent rejection of scientific findings and history of spreading misinformation, particularly on Covid-19.
Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro (AFP)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:12 AM IST
AFP |

Twenty-one scientists awarded one of Brazil's highest honors, the National Order of Scientific Merit, rejected their medals Saturday after President Jair Bolsonaro withdrew two colleagues whose work apparently discomfited his government from the list of honorees.

The far-right president named 25 people Wednesday to receive the honor, which Brazil created in 1992 to recognize the most important contributions to science and technology.

However, two days later, he withdrew the names of two prominent scientists from the list.

One was Dr. Marcus Lacerda, who published one of the first studies finding the drug chloroquine is ineffective against Covid-19 -- rebutting Bolsonaro's pet strategy for fighting the pandemic.

The other was Dr. Adele Benzaken, who was fired as director of the Brazilian health ministry's HIV/AIDS department when Bolsonaro took office in 2019 after her department published a pamphlet aimed at transgender men.

In protest, all 20 of the other scientists and one of the three "national personalities" named by Bolsonaro to receive the honor rejected their medals in an open letter.

RELATED STORIES

"This is yet another clear demonstration of the persecution of scientists and the latest step in the current government's systematic attack on science and technology," they said.

"This act of protest, which saddens us, expresses our indignation at the destruction of Brazil's university system and of science and technology in general."

Bolsonaro has faced sharp criticism from the scientific community over budget cuts for research and technology, as well as his frequent rejection of scientific findings and history of spreading misinformation, particularly on Covid-19.

The president long touted chloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 despite evidence it was ineffective, and flouted health experts' advice on face masks and stay-at-home measures to contain the pandemic.

Benzaken, the director of leading public health institute Fiocruz in the Amazon region, said she was "extremely honored" by her colleagues' decision to reject their medals over what she called the government's "inelegant" treatment of her and Lacerda.

"That was the greatest honor of all," she told AFP, criticizing the Bolsonaro government's attitude toward science.

"There have been heavy cuts to funding for science in Brazil, a total disregard for statements based on scientific evidence, little value attributed to science," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil president jair bolsonaro bolsonaro brazil
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Criminal probe launched into stampede at Astroworld concert that left 8 dead

Iraq prime minister's residence hit in drone attack, premier unharmed: Report

Pompeii dig yields rare window into daily life of enslaved

Dozens killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP