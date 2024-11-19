Brazil arrests four military officers, ex-cop for plot to overthrow Lula government

Brazil on Tuesday arrested four military officers and an ex-police official in connection with an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, elected in October 2022. Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (File Photo)

According to the investigation, the alleged conspirators also planned to kill Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

“The plot involved four military personnel trained in the army's special forces and a retired high-ranked police official. They wanted to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine the free exercise of democracy and the authority of Brazil’s judiciary,” Justice de Moraes, who had authorised the probe, said in his order.

The judge added, “These actions, peaking between November and December 2022, were part of a broader conspiracy to carry out the coup.”

Earlier this year, two top military leaders who served under Jair Bolsonaro, the President defeated in 2022, told police that the right-wing politician presented a plan that would have seen him retain power in the event of an adverse outcome.

However, both refused and warned Bolsonaro they would arrest him if he went ahead with the plan, judicial documents released in March showed.

Meanwhile, President Lula was informed of the warrants early on Tuesday morning but is yet to speak on the police operation.

He is hosting the final day of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other leaders. Lula made no mention of the arrests during his opening speech at the summit.

(With AP inputs)