Home / World News / Brazil suspends deadline to analyze request for emergency use of Sputnik V
world news

Brazil suspends deadline to analyze request for emergency use of Sputnik V

In a statement on its website, Anvisa said that Uniao Quimica, the company that will manufacture the shots in Brazil, did not present the necessary documentation.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:48 PM IST
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.(Reuters)

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Sunday that it has suspended the deadline for analyzing a request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement on its website, Anvisa said that Uniao Quimica, the company that will manufacture the shots in Brazil, did not present the necessary documentation.

"Despite the suspension of the deadline, Anvisa continues to analyze other information presented by Uniao Quimica," it said in its statement.

According to Anvisa's website, the health regulator's deadline for analyzing emergency use requests is either seven or 30 business days.

Anvisa said on Friday that it had received a request from Uniao Quimica for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Brazil has approved other vaccines and at least 6% of the population has received one dose, according to Our World in Data. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta)

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil sputnik v covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP