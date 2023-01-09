Brazil's President Lula visits scene of riots in capital: State media

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 09, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the ransacked presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday after supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the buildings.

Smoke is pictured as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
The veteran leftist was visiting the flood-hit city of Araraquara in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo when the attacks ocurred, but flew back to Brasilia to oversee the response to what he called the "fascist" attack by protesters calling for a military intervention to oust his government.

