e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brexit talks go into next week, with EU and UK divided

Brexit talks go into next week, with EU and UK divided

Negotiations between London and Brussels have been snagged on the same issues for months, mainly fisheries and ensuring the “level playing field” to maintain fair competition between UK and EU firms.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:05 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Brussels
Time is short since both the EU and UK parliaments must ratify the pact by January 1.
Time is short since both the EU and UK parliaments must ratify the pact by January 1.(AP)
         

Negotiations to secure an EU-UK trade deal will stretch to next week, officials said Thursday, with an EU leaders summit on November 19 perhaps the last chance to strike an accord.

“We are working hard for a deal. Talks will continue in London over the weekend and will take place in Brussels next week,” EU spokesman Daniel Ferrie told AFP.

Negotiations between London and Brussels have been snagged on the same issues for months, mainly fisheries and ensuring the “level playing field” to maintain fair competition between UK and EU firms.

An EU diplomat closely following the talks said that despite their intensity, “nothing has changed” and that the UK had even backtracked on earlier compromise positions.

“The deal will have to be done in Brussels next week, otherwise there is no deal,” the diplomat warned, circling an EU video summit next Thursday as the deadline.

Read | Brexit, Covid-19 and climate colluding to raise UK food prices

Time is short since both the EU and UK parliaments must ratify the pact by January 1, when a post-Brexit transition period comes to a close.

Any deal would have to go through detailed legal drafting in time for a vote of European Parliament on December 16, although this date could theoretically be delayed.

“There needs to be something... or there will be nothing at all,” the diplomat insisted, but a European source said that “as of yet”, Brexit was not even on the summit agenda.

As talks pressed on in London, senior UK minister Michael Gove told the British parliament that “progress is being made, but divergences remain.”

On Saturday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that whilst an agreement is likely, “it is quite possible that this could fall apart and we don’t get a deal.

“If we can’t get a deal done it will represent an extraordinary failure of politics and diplomacy,” he added.

bur-arp/dc/bmm

tags
top news
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
Our ideologies should not go against nation, PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation, PM Modi to JNU students
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In